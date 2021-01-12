Inquest into death of Norfolk man who was attacked in Greece might not be held in UK
Investigations are ongoing into the death of a man who was killed in an assault on a Greek island.
A review into the death of Iain Armstrong, 40, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, January 12, by area coroner Yvonne Blake.
Mr Armstrong, who worked for Seaforths, a corporate travel agency based in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad, was
.
The area coroner said there were criminal proceedings ongoing in Greece.
She said no decisions had been made on whether an inquest would be held in Britain and a review was due to take place on July 9.
During the inquest opening, the medical cause of death was “unascertained” but in November 2019, local media in Greece reported that a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Armstrong died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, with
.
Further local news reports said a 54-year-old man had been charged with murder and released on bail on "restrictive terms".