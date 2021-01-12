News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest into death of Norfolk man who was attacked in Greece might not be held in UK

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:30 PM January 12, 2021   
Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Ar

Iain Armstrong, who was allegedly murdered on the Greek island of Ithaca. PHOTO: Courtesy of Iain Armstrong's family - Credit: Archant

Investigations are ongoing into the death of a man who was killed in an assault on a Greek island.

A review into the death of Iain Armstrong, 40, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, January 12, by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

Mr Armstrong, who worked for Seaforths, a corporate travel agency based in Great Yarmouth and Oulton Broad,  was

‘Total devastation’ - Family pays tribute to Norfolk victim in Greek murder probe

Vathy.

The family of a Norfolk man killed on a Greek Island have spoken of the 'total devastation' his death has caused them.

.

The area coroner said there were criminal proceedings ongoing in Greece.

She said no decisions had been made on whether an inquest would be held in Britain and a review was due to take place on July 9.

During the inquest opening, the medical cause of death was “unascertained” but in November 2019, local media in Greece reported that a post-mortem examination  revealed Mr Armstrong died as a result of a brain haemorrhage, with

Greek man charged with murder and released on bail

The identity of a supermarket boss charged with the murder of a Great Yarmouth man in Greece has been revealed.

.

Further local news reports said a 54-year-old man had been charged with murder and released on bail on "restrictive terms".



Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon