Further hearing into death of man in A47 crash

The scene on the A47 at Scarning after two lorries crashed on February 1, 2018. Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, died in the crash. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

An inquest review is due to take place into the death of a lorry passenger who was killed in an A47 crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Floral tributes to Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, who died in a lorry crash on the A47 at Scarning on February 1, 2018. Picture: Ian Burt Floral tributes to Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, who died in a lorry crash on the A47 at Scarning on February 1, 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Mark Rodwell, 47, of West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, died on February 1, 2018, after an accident between two lorries at Scarning near Dereham.

Assistant coroner Jonanna Thompson said Mr Rodwell's cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision during the inquest opening.

The accident took place on a straight section of road between the A1075 and A1065, where previous fatal accidents have taken place, at around 8.30am.

Mr Rodwell worked as a driver's mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries involved in the crash.

The A47 at Scarning was closed for several hours after the accident.

One of the lorry drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

Lorry driver Clive Storrs, 64, from Doncaster, admitted causing the death of Mr Rodwell by careless driving.

He was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in August 2019 and given 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Storrs, who was driving the lorry where Mr Rodwell was a passenger, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months.