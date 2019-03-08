Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Further hearing into death of man in A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:16 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 24 October 2019

The scene on the A47 at Scarning after two lorries crashed on February 1, 2018. Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, died in the crash. Picture: Ian Burt

The scene on the A47 at Scarning after two lorries crashed on February 1, 2018. Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, died in the crash. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

An inquest review is due to take place into the death of a lorry passenger who was killed in an A47 crash.

Floral tributes to Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, who died in a lorry crash on the A47 at Scarning on February 1, 2018. Picture: Ian BurtFloral tributes to Mark Rodwell, from Doncaster, who died in a lorry crash on the A47 at Scarning on February 1, 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Mark Rodwell, 47, of West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, died on February 1, 2018, after an accident between two lorries at Scarning near Dereham.

Assistant coroner Jonanna Thompson said Mr Rodwell's cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision during the inquest opening.

The accident took place on a straight section of road between the A1075 and A1065, where previous fatal accidents have taken place, at around 8.30am.

Mr Rodwell worked as a driver's mate and was sitting next to the driver of one of the lorries involved in the crash.

The A47 at Scarning was closed for several hours after the accident.

One of the lorry drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

Lorry driver Clive Storrs, 64, from Doncaster, admitted causing the death of Mr Rodwell by careless driving.

He was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court in August 2019 and given 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Storrs, who was driving the lorry where Mr Rodwell was a passenger, was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Most Read

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Police close westbound lane of A47

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: EDP24 traffic map

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

City defender on his impressive stat, forging a relationship with Amadou and taking on United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey savoured victory over Manchester City at Carrow Road last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists