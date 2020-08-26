Inquest date set for driver who was killed after car crashed into wall

The inquest into the death a man who was killed after his car crashed into a wall will take place more than a year after the collision.

Dylan Baty, 24, of Meadowsweet Road, in Swaffham, died on August 26, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn following a crash on the A149 Tower Road, Burnham Overy Staithe, near Wells, on Saturday, August 24.

An inquest review was held on August 26 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich by area coroner Yvonne Blake, who set the date for the full inquest as September 23.

Police were called just before 10.50pm on August 24 after a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A149.

Mr Baty, an insurance advisor, was admitted to the QEH on August 25.

A male passenger in his 20s received serious leg injuries.

Dr Hesham El Daly said Mr Baty’s medical cause of death was a pulmonary thromboembolism and road traffic collision.