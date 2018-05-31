Man died after exposure to asbestos, inquest hears

Investigations will continue into two separate deaths, according to an area coroner.

An inquest review was held on Monday at Carrow House, Norwich, into a man's death, caused by exposure to asbestos.

Hugh Anthony Sanders, 80, died on September 10, after a battle with mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

He died in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, and an inquest into his death was opened two weeks later.

Reviewing, area coroner Yvonne Blake said more time was needed to make inquiries, and adjourned the inquest to December 11 at the Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich.

A separate inquest into the death of 36-year-old Joanna Sarah Bailey was also adjourned, pending further inquiries.

Ms Bailey was under section of the mental health act when she died on April 28, 2018, in Cawston near Aylsham.