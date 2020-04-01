Inquest into death of woman, 20, opens

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a 20-year-old woman has been opened.

Jade Phillips died at her home in Houghton Close, in New Costessey, on November 26 last year.

An inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Wednesday, April, 1.

In a written statement her father said Ms Phillips was born in Manchester and had not been working at the time of her death.

The inquest heard she was found unresponsive in bed.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said Ms Phillips was identified by her partner.

The medical cause of death was given as aspiration of gastric content and central nervous system depression, due to combined alcohol and drug consumption.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place in May at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.