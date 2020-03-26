Inquest opened into the death of 19-year-old woman

An inquest has opened into the death of a 19-year-old woman from west Norfolk.

Emily Owen, from King’s Lynn, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, March 23.

At an inquest opening into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Wednesday, Miss Owen’s cause of death was given as hypoxic brain injury and hanging.

The coroner has also opened an inquest into the death of a man from Caister on Sea.

Justin Corrigan, 39, died at home on March 11.

At the inquest opening into his death, also held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Mr Corrigan’s cause of death was given as hanging.

Both cases were adjourned until July 13.

Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org.uk