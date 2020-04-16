Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of woman who was found in garden

PUBLISHED: 13:58 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 16 April 2020

Post Office Close in South Walsham. Picture: Google

Post Office Close in South Walsham. Picture: Google

Google

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman whose body was found in her garden just over a week ago.

On Wednesday, April 8, 64-year-old Hilary Jennings was found dead in her garden in Post Office Close, South Walsham, at around 8.15am.

An inquest into her death opened on Thursday, April 16, and heard how Mrs Jennings was a retired lab technician and was married to Kenneth Jennings.

Following the discovery of her body, police put a cordon in place as an investigation was launched. However, the following day the constabulary confirmed her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said her medical cause of death was hypovolaemic shock as a result of multiple wounds.

The hearing was adjourned until 9.30am on Friday, July 10, when an inquest review will be held. A full inquest will then follow at a later date.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

Police attended the scene at Kerrison Road, Norwich. Pic: Archant

“It’s just so devastating” - OPEN chief speaks of heartache after charity and venue closes

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

Charity supporting vulnerable families collects £390,000 funding grant

Home-Start in Suffolk has been awarded �390,000 from the National Lottery to continue and develop their service in Waveney. PHOTO: Home-Start in Suffolk

Families getting first choice school for their child climbs - but almost 600 pupils miss out

Primary school admissions for 2020 are being announced on April 16. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24