Inquest opens into death of woman who was found in garden

Post Office Close in South Walsham. Picture: Google Google

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman whose body was found in her garden just over a week ago.

On Wednesday, April 8, 64-year-old Hilary Jennings was found dead in her garden in Post Office Close, South Walsham, at around 8.15am.

An inquest into her death opened on Thursday, April 16, and heard how Mrs Jennings was a retired lab technician and was married to Kenneth Jennings.

Following the discovery of her body, police put a cordon in place as an investigation was launched. However, the following day the constabulary confirmed her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said her medical cause of death was hypovolaemic shock as a result of multiple wounds.

The hearing was adjourned until 9.30am on Friday, July 10, when an inquest review will be held. A full inquest will then follow at a later date.