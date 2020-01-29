Search

Advanced search

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:26 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 29 January 2020

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

The inquest into the death of an accountant who went missing for four days has been opened and adjourned.

Steven Hill, 63, of St Joseph's Road in Sheringham, died on October 24 and his inquest was opened on January 29 at Norfolk Coroner's Court by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

Ms Blake said the body of Mr Hill was found in a field next to Field Dalling Road in Binham, between Wells and Holt.

The businessman had been reported missing by his family on October 21.

He was identified by PC Emma Robinson, from Norfolk Police, who said in a written statement that she had been called to the field at 9.53am after reports that Mr Hill's black Citroen car was seen on the piece of land.

She added that she recognised Mr Hill, who was sitting outside the car.

Ms Blake said his medical cause of death was hypovolemic shock and self-inflicted wounds. A full inquest will take place on April 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

People urged to have say on where thousands of homes could be built

Shaun Vincent is urging people to have their say on the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

Inquest opens into holiday park worker

Castaways Holiday Park in Bacton. Picture: James Bass

People to be fined for feeding feral chickens on housing estate

People feeding feral chickens on a housing estate in Diss could be issued with fixed penalty fines. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24