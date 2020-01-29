Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

The inquest into the death of an accountant who went missing for four days has been opened and adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Hill, 63, of St Joseph's Road in Sheringham, died on October 24 and his inquest was opened on January 29 at Norfolk Coroner's Court by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

Ms Blake said the body of Mr Hill was found in a field next to Field Dalling Road in Binham, between Wells and Holt.

The businessman had been reported missing by his family on October 21.

He was identified by PC Emma Robinson, from Norfolk Police, who said in a written statement that she had been called to the field at 9.53am after reports that Mr Hill's black Citroen car was seen on the piece of land.

She added that she recognised Mr Hill, who was sitting outside the car.

Ms Blake said his medical cause of death was hypovolemic shock and self-inflicted wounds. A full inquest will take place on April 22.