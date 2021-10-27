Inquest opens into death of delivery driver near Sandringham

Published: 10:25 AM October 27, 2021

A man in his 50s has died following a crash on King's Avenue in Sandringham today. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A man who died in a crash near Sandringham has been named, as an inquest into his death opened.

Wayne Handley, 50, of Lynn Road in King’s Lynn, died following an accident on King's Avenue in Sandringham on September 3.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the crash following reports that a vehicle had hit a tree.

The crash occurred on King's Avenue in Sandringham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

An inquest opened by Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, October 27 heard Mr Handley had been a delivery driver.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has dash-cam footage to come forward by dialling 101 quoting incident 187 of September 3.

The inquest was adjourned to be heard on April 25, 2022.