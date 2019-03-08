Police investigation under way after Norwich City fan dies on NDR, inquest hears

Norwich City fan David Powell, 45, Norwich Archant

A Norwich City fan died of multiple traumatic injuries after a crash on the Northern Distributor Road, an inquest has heard.

David Powell, 49, from Ash Tree Close in Attleborough, was killed on August 14 after a collision on the A1270 NDR at Horsham St Faith near the A140 slip road towards Hellesdon.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned on Wednesday, August 21 at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision.

She said Norfolk Police would carry out further investigations into the crash.

Following the crash tributes poured in for the 49-year-old minibus driver who was a loyal Canaries supporter from fans, commentators and former players.

A full inquest will take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 28.