Inquest opens into death of mum who died in hospital after epileptic fit

An inquest has opened into the death of a mum who died in hospital following an epileptic fit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a mum who died in hospital following an epileptic fit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tracey Harvey, 55 and from Lowestoft, died in the James Paget University Hospital on Friday, March 27 after being admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell.

An inquest opening into her death held in Norwich heard how she had been born in Woodbridge, Suffolk, but was living at Oulton Park Care Centre in Lowestoft at the time of her death.

You may also want to watch:

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said the mother had been receiving treatment at the hospital in Gorleston but died while she was there.

Staff at the James Paget provided identification and her son confirmed the date and location of her birth.

Her medical cause of death was given as an epileptic fit, sepsis and a traumatic head injury.

A full inquest into her death, which is anticipated to last an hour, has been scheduled to take place on June 22, 2020.