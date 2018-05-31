Mum, 18, died in hospital, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 13:19 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 09 March 2020
A young mother died of brain injuries in hospital as a consequence of a cardiac arrest, an inquest opening has heard.
Lucy Humphries, 18, of Market Lane, Wells, died on Tuesday, March 3, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
An inquest opened into her death on Monday at Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich and heard how she the medical cause of her death was given as a hypoxic brain injury brought on by a cardiac arrest.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake added that this had come after she had choked on vomit as a result of alcohol consumption.
She added that Mrs Humphries had been born in King's Lynn and that she was a full-time mother. Her body was formally identified by a member of staff at the hospital.
The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday, May 26, when a full inquest will be held.
