Search

Advanced search

Mum, 18, died in hospital, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:19 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 09 March 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (Picture: Nick Butcher)

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Archant © 2018

A young mother died of brain injuries in hospital as a consequence of a cardiac arrest, an inquest opening has heard.

Lucy Humphries, 18, of Market Lane, Wells, died on Tuesday, March 3, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An inquest opened into her death on Monday at Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich and heard how she the medical cause of her death was given as a hypoxic brain injury brought on by a cardiac arrest.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake added that this had come after she had choked on vomit as a result of alcohol consumption.

She added that Mrs Humphries had been born in King's Lynn and that she was a full-time mother. Her body was formally identified by a member of staff at the hospital.

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday, May 26, when a full inquest will be held.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Dozens of firefighters spend night tackling ‘significant’ blaze in village warehouse

Firefighters have been tackling a

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

‘Toothless Canaries’ - Paddy’s Premier League debate

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul had a quiet shift at Sheffield United in the Canaries' 1-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

At least two injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24