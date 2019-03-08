Search

Cause of death of Wymondham man not yet known, despite murder probe, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 10:31 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 11 April 2019

The inquest has opened into the death of 67-year-old Wymondham man Kumarathas Rajasingam. Photo: submitted.

The inquest has opened into the death of 67-year-old Wymondham man Kumarathas Rajasingam. Photo: submitted.

Archant

The cause of death of a Wymondham man is not yet known, despite a murder charge, it has been revealed.

At the opening of the inquest into the death of Kumarathas Rajasingam in Norwich on Thursday, the court heard how Mr Rajasingam, a delivery driver, was born in Sri Lanka but lived in Burdock Close, Wymondham.

The 57-year-old died on March 17, 2019.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out by Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow but senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said the cause of death was “pending further tests”.

Mr Rajasingam used to own the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road, and was found with serious stab wounds to his chest and head.

His wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam is due to appear in court on Thursday charged with his murder.

