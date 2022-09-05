Inquest opens into death of woman who drowned swimming off Norfolk coast

An inquest has opened into the death of a 65-year-old woman who drowned while swimming off the Norfolk coast.

Gale Hadfield-Liu, from Norwich, had gone for a swim at Winterton beach on July 24 this year when she got into difficulties.

Her partner raised the alarm and the emergency services began a search of the area.

Lifeboats had been looking for her for more than an hour before her position was pinpointed from above by a helicopter, a few hundred yards from the shore towards Hemsby.

A smoke flare was dropped from the aircraft so that surface vessels could see where she was.

Once Mrs Hadfield-Liu was taken on board one of the lifeboats, a paramedic was winched down from the helicopter and another was transferred from another vessel.

They tried for at least an hour to revive her while on the boat, but despite their efforts were unable to save her.

At the opening of her inquest, at County Hall, her place of death was given as Caister Lifeboat station in Skippers Walk, Caister-on-Sea. The medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest also heard that Mrs Hadfield-Liu was born in Stockton-on-Tees, in County Durham, and lived in Ellis Gardens, Norwich.

Following a short hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest to a later date.

Mrs Hadfield-Liu's death came on a busy day for the emergency services on the coast, which saw several incidents on what was the first weekend of the school summer holidays.