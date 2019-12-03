Inquest opens into death of 'loveliest guy' who was killed in crash

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi Mr Radi

An inquest has opened into the death of a man killed in a crash near the Norfolk Showground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Viorel Petroi died after the incident on the A1074 Dereham Road on Friday, November 22.

A blue Subaru Legacy crashed into two pedestrians, Mr Petroi and Daniella Radi. Ms Radi was left with life-changing injuries. The driver of the car also died.

You may also want to watch:

The inquest into Mr Petroi's death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court Mr Petroi, 48, was born in Romania and lived at Goldsmith Street in Norwich.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest was adjourned until May next year.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Petroi, who worked as a valeter at Cooper BMW, with a colleague describing him as "the loveliest guy" and "such a nice chap".