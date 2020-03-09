Teenager was found unresponsive in flat, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 17 March 2020
Archant Norfolk 2016
An inquest has opened into the death of an 18-year-old who died at home.
Connor Timms, who was born in Hampstead but lived in Hunstanton, was found unresponsive in his flat in Park Road on March 9, 2020.
You may also want to watch:
At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich on Tuesday (March 17), Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Timms had been identified by a support worker.
His cause of death was given as hanging.
The inquest has been adjourned for a full inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 14, 2020.
Comments have been disabled on this article.