Search

Advanced search

Teenager was found unresponsive in flat, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:56 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 17 March 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of an 18-year-old who died at home.

Connor Timms, who was born in Hampstead but lived in Hunstanton, was found unresponsive in his flat in Park Road on March 9, 2020.

You may also want to watch:

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich on Tuesday (March 17), Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Timms had been identified by a support worker.

His cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 14, 2020.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

New cafe opens on ‘secret’ Norfolk beach

New Cafe Coast Kitchen Cafe has opened in Waxham next to Waxham Barn. Ben Andrews, Debbie Crayfer, Gemma Picther and owner Alex Furman, Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Mick Howes

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Norfolk artist on stranded Braemar cruise ship says staff ‘just didn’t stop’

The Fred Olsen cruise liner the Braemar, which is heading for Cuba from where passengers hope to be flown home. Photo: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24