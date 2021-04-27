Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears

Published: 11:01 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM April 27, 2021

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

A roadworker died after suffering a fatal stab wound to the chest, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.

An inquest was opened into the death of Dean Allsop on April 14 at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew.

The cause of death was determined as a stab wound to the chest, with the exact location given as the garages.

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop - Credit: Facebook

Coroner Jacqueline Lake said Mr Allsop was identified by his brother Steve Allsop at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

She added that Dean Allsop, who was born on June 12, 1979, in London and was employed as a roadworker.

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 20.

A provisional trial date of December 6 has been fixed with the case expected to last for two to three weeks.

The full inquest was adjourned for a pre-inquest review on October 27 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.



