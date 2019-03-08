Retired chef died in France, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A retired chef died in the south of France, an inquest has heard.

Graham Taylor, 55, from Kells Acre in Geldeston, near Beccles, died on August 7, 2018, in Saint-Chinian, France, according to the inquest opening.

The hearing took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on November 5.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner, said two separate post-mortem examinations in France and Britain could not determine a cause of death.

The inquest was adjourned until December 10.

Hearings into other unrelated deaths opened on November 5 at Norfolk Coroner's Court included:

Kerry Sandor, 46, of Shrublands Court, Holt, whose cause of death on August 17 was mixed drug toxicity. Her inquest was adjourned until April 6.

Caretaker John Green, 76, from Pauls Lane in Overstrand, died on June 23 due to bronchopneumonia. His inquest was adjourned until February 6.