Retired factory worker, 69, died at home, inquest hears

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 69-year-old man from Great Yarmouth who died at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raymond Pickering, who lived at Stafford Road in the town, was found on January 19 this year, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, heard on Monday morning.

You may also want to watch:

Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, told the court that the retired factory worker was found by his son.

The medial cause of death was given as severe coronary atherosclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and opiate toxicity.

The inquest was adjourned until September.