Retired factory worker, 69, died at home, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 13:09 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 01 July 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a 69-year-old man from Great Yarmouth who died at home.
Raymond Pickering, who lived at Stafford Road in the town, was found on January 19 this year, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, heard on Monday morning.
Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, told the court that the retired factory worker was found by his son.
The medial cause of death was given as severe coronary atherosclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and opiate toxicity.
The inquest was adjourned until September.
