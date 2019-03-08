Search

Inquest opens into death of property developer

PUBLISHED: 10:28 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 12 August 2019

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

An inquest has opened into the death of a property developer who died at home.

Paul Garner, 52, was found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs at his home in Saham Hills on April 10.

At an inquest opened into his death on Monday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard on how Mr Garner had been employed as a property developer.

Mr Garner's medical cause of death was given as acute alcohol poisoning, heart disease and diabetes.

The inquest has been adjourned until January 11, 2020.

Paying tribute after he died, Mr Garner's family said he was "a loving dad, son and brother" who will be "greatly missed by all his family and friends".

They added of Mr Garner: "A much-loved son, taken from us far too soon, now at peace.

"You will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. You will never be forgotten. May you now rest in peace."

MORE - tributes to Watton property developer Paul Garner

