Electrician who had mental health issues found dead in tent, inquest opening hears

Norwich electrician Liam McCormack, 33, whose body was found on Mousehold Heath, Norwich, on August 19, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

An electrician was found dead in a tent at a popular beauty spot, an inquest opening has heard.

The inquest into Liam McCormack, 33, from Marlborough Road, in the north city area of Norwich, was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, November 10.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson, said Mr McCormack was found dead in a tent on Mousehold Heath on August 19.

His cause of death was recorded as carbon monoxide toxicity.

Ms Thompson said Mr McCormack was reported to have suffered with mental health issues.

The electrician was reported missing by his family to the police on August 17.

He last made contact with someone on August 14 and was not heard from or seen since that day.

Mr McCormack was discovered at around 9.50am on August 19.

A full inquest is due to take place on April 26.