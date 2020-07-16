Carer found dead at garden centre, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 11:25 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 16 July 2020
A carer was found dead at a garden centre on the edge of Norwich, an inquest has heard.
George Cassidy, 27, of Scarlet Road in the Tuckswood area of Norwich, died on July 6.
He was discovered dead at Hellesdon Barns on Hall Road, Norwich, according to area coroner Yvonne Blake who opened the inquest on Thursday, July 16, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
The medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.
After his death a Gofundme page was set up by a childhood friend to raise money for Mr Cassidy’s family and the funeral costs.
It has so far raised just over £4,600.
The inquest was opened and adjourned to take place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Carrow House, Norwich, on November 6.
For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org
