Inquest opens into death of 15-year-old boy
PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 10 September 2019
An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenager.
Jake Fleckney, 15, from Mill Road in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen, near King's Lynn, died on September 3 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Carrow House, Norwich, on Tuesday, September 10 by area coroner Yvonne Blake.
Ms Blake said the student was born in King's Lynn.
The medical cause of death was reported as hanging.
A full inquest is due to take place at King's Lynn coroner's court.
