Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist who died in crash on B1077

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Watton Road earlier this month.

On Saturday, August 8, Klaus Rissmann was riding a Suzuki GSXS motorycles on theB1077 at Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, when he was involved in a crash.

Emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene but Mr Rissmann, who was 68, died before he could be taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

An inquest into his death, which opened on Thursday, heard how he lived in King’s Lynn on Ashbey Road.

It also heard how he was born in East Dereham and worked as a driving instructor.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the hearing until January 8, 2021, when a full inquest will be heard.

The crash saw the main road closed for more than six hours from Thieves’ Lane to Lauren Farm, with the crash happening at 12.55pm.