Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist who died in crash on B1077

PUBLISHED: 16:49 20 August 2020

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Watton Road between Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Watton Road earlier this month.

On Saturday, August 8, Klaus Rissmann was riding a Suzuki GSXS motorycles on theB1077 at Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, when he was involved in a crash.

Emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene but Mr Rissmann, who was 68, died before he could be taken to hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

An inquest into his death, which opened on Thursday, heard how he lived in King’s Lynn on Ashbey Road.

It also heard how he was born in East Dereham and worked as a driving instructor.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the hearing until January 8, 2021, when a full inquest will be heard.

The crash saw the main road closed for more than six hours from Thieves’ Lane to Lauren Farm, with the crash happening at 12.55pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One person hospitalised after four-vehicle crash on A47

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I want to play football’ - City target Gibson confirms Burnley exit is likely

Will Ben Gibson be waving goodbye to Burnley soon? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

You can now own part of this pub for just £50

Alex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony Buckingham

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at Smithdon High School Picture: Ian Burt