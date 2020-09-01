Student, 18, died after crashing into tree, inquest hears

Daniel MacMillan, 18, died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

An 18-year-old student died after crashing into a tree, an inquest has heard.

Daniel MacMillan, from London, died at the scene of the crash on East Ruston Road in Lessingham.

He had been driving a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a tree on August 27.

The crash closed the road and stopped buses services into the coastal village.

An inquest opened into his death opened on Tuesday September 1 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

The court heard Mr MacMillan was a student and was born in Islington in North London.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake gave the medical cause of death as traumatic brain injury due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest has been adjourned until February 25 next year.