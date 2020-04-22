Man, 30, died after cardiac arrest, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A 30-year-old man died in hospital after going into cardiac arrest, an inquest has heard.

Kitt Blake, from Stone Lane in Hingham, died on Monday April, 13.

An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Wednesday April, 22 by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

The court heard Mr Blake worked as a business owner and died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The medical cause of death was given as hypoxic brain injury due to an out of hospital cardiac arrest.

The body of Mr Blake was identified by a mortuary assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the inquest heard.

A full inquest has been adjourned until Thursday July, 2.

It will be held at Norfolk’s Coroner Court on King Street in Norwich.