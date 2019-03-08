Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl
PUBLISHED: 12:25 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 16 May 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a doctor who was found in his car at a Lidl store.
Ryan Braniff Pickering, 41, of Monkton Way, King's Lynn, was discovered to be unresponsive in his car on December 16, 2018.
Police were called to Lidl store in Austin Street, near King's Lynn's town centre, at around 11.30am, following what was described as concern for the safety of a man in a car.
Paramedics who attended the car at the supermarket confirmed he was dead at the scene.
At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, the medical cause of death was given as polypharmacy toxicity.
The court heard Mr Pickering, who was born in Durban in South Africa, was employed as a doctor.
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until October 25 at King's Lynn Coroner's Court.
