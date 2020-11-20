Motorcyclist killed in six-vehicle A17 crash is named

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

An inquest opens today into the death of a 26-year-old motorcyclist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Lake was involved in a collision with five other vehicles on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Mr Lake was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 6am on Monday, November 9, between the junctions with Market Lane and Station Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from motorists who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 42 of Monday, November 9.