Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist killed in six-vehicle A17 crash is named

PUBLISHED: 08:52 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 20 November 2020

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

An inquest opens today into the death of a 26-year-old motorcyclist.

James Lake was involved in a collision with five other vehicles on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Mr Lake was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 6am on Monday, November 9, between the junctions with Market Lane and Station Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from motorists who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 42 of Monday, November 9.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY

Motorcyclist killed in six-vehicle A17 crash is named

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Jailed clerk who stole £120,000 from village charity ordered to pay it back

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Mark Armstrong: There’s not always time to be nice on your run...

Mark Armstrong - loves to say hello... but not in an interval session. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Grandmother drowned at beach despite husband’s warning over wave danger

Robin Spruce, who died after a swimming accident at Overstand in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by the family/Lloyd Durham Funeral Services