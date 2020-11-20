Search

Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist on A17

PUBLISHED: 13:02 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 20 November 2020

Mr Lake died after a collision on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 26-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A17.

James Lake was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Terrington, near King’s Lynn, which involved six vehicles.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 6am on Monday, November 9, between the junctions with Market Lane and Station Road.

Opening the inquest into Mr Lake’s death on Friday, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said, said Mr Lake lived in Gaskell Way in King’s Lynn and worked as a machine operator.

She said he died from multiple injuries following a road traffic collision.

The coroner adjourned the full inquest until April 24, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 42 of Monday, November 9.

