Search

Advanced search

Retired postman died after choking, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 05:42 03 September 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired postman.

John Rodwell, 73, was a resident of Norfolk Lodge Care Home on King’s Lynn Road, Hunstanton.

At the inquest opening in Norwich, area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Rodwell died on August 20 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

She recorded the medical cause of death as choking due to food aspiration.

The inquest opening heard Mr Rodwell, who had a sister, was born in Lewisham, London, and worked as a postman before he retired.

A full inquest will take place on Friday, November 20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Group attack with ‘sharp-edged weapon’ leave man with serious injuries

A man was assaulted in a home on Woodward Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa

‘Luxury’ eco-lodge plans for former farm given green light by council

Plans for “innovative” eco-lodges and a natural swimming pool to encourage tourism into a rural area of Norfolk have been given the green light by a council. Pictured, Heath Road. Photo: Google

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Tettey impressed but will ensure midfield duo have to work hard for starting roles

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke shares a joke with Alex Tettey during pre-season training in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images