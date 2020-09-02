Retired postman died after choking, inquest hears

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired postman.

John Rodwell, 73, was a resident of Norfolk Lodge Care Home on King’s Lynn Road, Hunstanton.

At the inquest opening in Norwich, area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Rodwell died on August 20 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

She recorded the medical cause of death as choking due to food aspiration.

The inquest opening heard Mr Rodwell, who had a sister, was born in Lewisham, London, and worked as a postman before he retired.

A full inquest will take place on Friday, November 20.