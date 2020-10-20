Electrical engineer died from multiple injuries after village crash

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of an electrical engineer whose car crashed into a tree.

Steven Savage, 37, from Rocklands Road in Shropham, between Watton and Wymondham, died on October 11 on Hargham Road in Shropham.

His inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Norwich, on Tuesday, October 20 by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

She recorded the medical cause of death as multiple trauma due to a road traffic collision.

Mr Savage’s blue Vauxhall Meriva crashed shortly after 2am on October 11.

The car had been travelling towards the centre of the village.

Emergency service crews were called but the 37-year-old died at the scene.

No-one else was injured as a result of the crash and floral tributes were left at the scene.

A full inquest is due to take place on April 8.