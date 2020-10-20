Search

Advanced search

Electrical engineer died from multiple injuries after village crash

PUBLISHED: 10:56 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 20 October 2020

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Archant

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of an electrical engineer whose car crashed into a tree.

Steven Savage, 37, died in a collision on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: ArchantSteven Savage, 37, died in a collision on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Steven Savage, 37, from Rocklands Road in Shropham, between Watton and Wymondham, died on October 11 on Hargham Road in Shropham.

His inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Norwich, on Tuesday, October 20 by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

She recorded the medical cause of death as multiple trauma due to a road traffic collision.

MORE: Driver who died after car crashed into tree is named

Mr Savage’s blue Vauxhall Meriva crashed shortly after 2am on October 11.

The car had been travelling towards the centre of the village.

Emergency service crews were called but the 37-year-old died at the scene.

MORE: Flowers left at scene of crash which killed man in his 30s

No-one else was injured as a result of the crash and floral tributes were left at the scene.

A full inquest is due to take place on April 8.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chapelfield shopping centre officially given new name

Chapelfield shopping centre has been renamed Chantry Place. Pic: supplied

Electrical engineer died from multiple injuries after village crash

A floral tribute has been left at the scene of a fatal crash on Hargham Road in Shropham, near Attleborough. Picture: Archant

School closes early for half term due to staff absences and coronavirus restrictions

Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery School which has closed for half term after a number of staff absences and coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Google

Second wave Covid cases rise to new high in Norwich, figures show

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich has risen to a new high with a case in every 1,000 people, the latest figures have revealed. Picture: PA Images

Events business to open first shop - selling bridal gowns and dapper suits

Sandie Chivers, the owner of Masons Great Event Co.is opening of Mason’s bridal gowns and dapper suits in the old Spalding & Co estate agents office in Fakenham on Oak Street with her business partner Lee Anthoney Mason. Picture: Sandie Chivers.