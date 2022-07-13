Man who died in crash near Thetford named

An inquest has opened into the death of a man in his 70s who died in a crash near Thetford.

David Youngs, who lived in Thetford, died on Saturday, June 11, when his silver Citroen Xsara Picasso veered off the road.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm at Wryley's Belt in Croxton, just north of Thetford.

The inquest opened at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Wednesday and heard that 76-year-old Mr Youngs worked as a master builder and was born in Wymondham.

It heard how Mr Youngs' car was the only vehicle involved in the collision and that he had died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A full inquest is scheduled to be held at 10am on January 9, 2023.

Police have asked anybody with any information regarding the crash to contact the serious collision investigation team on 101 or email sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 216 of June 11.