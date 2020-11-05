Cause of seven-month-old baby’s death ‘unascertained’
PUBLISHED: 11:53 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 05 November 2020
The cause of a seven-month-old baby’s death has not yet been determined, an inquest has heard.
The inquest into the death of Carter Cook opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday.
The court heard Carter died at his home address in St Edmundsbury Road in King’s Lynn.
Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson said he died in the early hours of the morning on January 18.
The medical cause of death was given as unascertained.
Ms Thompson said documents and statements were being obtained and a full inquest would be held.
The inquest has been adjourned until December 4 and will take place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on King Street in Norwich.
