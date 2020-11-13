Inquest opens into death of ‘Pakefield’s Del Boy’
PUBLISHED: 06:15 14 November 2020
An inquest has opened into the death of a man affectionately known as ‘The Spirit of Pakefield’, who died following an accident in his beloved cruiser this September.
William Carr, known to friends and family as Billy, died at Loddon Marina on Bridge Street in Loddon on September 6.
The father-of-two and grandfather-of-three was well known in the Lowestoft area and was even nicknamed ‘Pakefield’s Del Boy’ by some.
In October, a funeral procession through Pakefield saw mourners line the streets two white horses led the cortege.
Mr Carr was known for his involvement in several business in the town, including a DIY store on All Saints Road, The Kevill Arms, The Trowel and Hammer pub and the fish and chip shop next door.
An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on Friday and adjourned until February 3, 2021.
It heard how his medical cause of death was drowning and chronic alcohol abuse. He was 71.
