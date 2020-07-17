Gardener, 36, died at his Norwich home, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A 36-year-old gardener died due to cocaine toxicity, an inquest has heard.

George Middleton, of King Street, Norwich, died at his home address on Monday May 11.

An inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Friday.

The court heard Mr Middleton, who was born and lived in Norwich, worked as a gardener.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was cocaine toxicity and coronary artery atheroma.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing on December 17.