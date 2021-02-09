Man who died on boat is named

Published: 11:37 AM February 9, 2021

A man who died on a boat near a Norfolk village has been named, as an inquest into his death opened.

The inquest into the death of Paul Bell was opened by the area coroner at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House, on Tuesday, February 9.

The inquest heard that Mr Bell died on a boat at a mooring on Main Road, Acle Bridge, off the A1064, on December 5 2020.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Bell was born on March 8 1977 in Cromer and was employed.

His cause of death was given as gas inhalation.

On December 5 2020, five police units, two fire crews, an environmental protection unit and paramedics were called to Acle Bridge following reports that someone on a boat had died.

The inquest was opened and adjourned by the area coroner to be heard in full on May 4.