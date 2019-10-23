Inquest opened into death of 13-month-old baby

An inquest has been opened into the death of a baby who died at a Norfolk hospital.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake opened the inquest into the death of 13-month-old George Preston at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday morning.

She said the baby had been found by his mother at their home near Diss on June 8 this year.

He died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The medical cause of death is unascertained, and recorded as a sudden death in childhood.

An inquest will be held at the start of January next year.