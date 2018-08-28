Search

Dereham highways worker died on New Year’s Day, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:33 16 January 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a Dereham man who died on New Year’s Day.

Byron Loy Smith, 52, died at his home address in Aldiss Court, Dereham on January 1 this year.

On Wednesday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how at the time of his death the 52-year-old had been employed as a highways maintenance worker.

Mr Smith’s medical cause of death was given as 1A hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until May 2, 2019 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

