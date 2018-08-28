Dereham highways worker died on New Year’s Day, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 12:33 16 January 2019
Archant Norfolk 2016
An inquest has opened into the death of a Dereham man who died on New Year’s Day.
Byron Loy Smith, 52, died at his home address in Aldiss Court, Dereham on January 1 this year.
On Wednesday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how at the time of his death the 52-year-old had been employed as a highways maintenance worker.
Mr Smith’s medical cause of death was given as 1A hanging.
The inquest has been adjourned until May 2, 2019 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
