Inquest opens into death of 23-year-old man from King's Lynn

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of an 23-year-old man from King's Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rhys Long, who was born in Gravesend, Kent, died at his home address, Lord Napier Public House in Kings Lynn on May 26.

You may also want to watch:

At the inquest opening into Mr Long's death on Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard that an identification statement had been provided by his mother.

Mr Long's cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned to King's Lynn Coroners Court on August 16 at 3pm.