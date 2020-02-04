Search

Advanced search

Taxi driver died in early hours crash, inquest opening hears

PUBLISHED: 10:58 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 04 February 2020

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a taxi driver who was killed in a crash.

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in the crash on Blofield Road in Lingwood on Saturday, January 18.

At around 3.10am, Mr Togoe's silver Mercedes E300 left the road and hit a tree. The incident saw the road closed for more than five hours.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday morning.

It heard that Mr Togoe, who lived at Chapel Road in Lingwood, was born in Romania and worked as a taxi driver.

You may also want to watch:

The medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until July 17.

Related articles

Most Read

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Revealed: How Norwich City’s ‘worst driver’ clipped the team bus

Norwich City stars Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell have been dishing the dirt on their teammates on a BBC TV show. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘I wanted to go back to Spain’ - Amadou on City departure

Ibrahim Amadou was a shock departure on Deadline Day. Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24