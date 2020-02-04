Taxi driver died in early hours crash, inquest opening hears

An inquest has opened into the death of a taxi driver who was killed in a crash.

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in the crash on Blofield Road in Lingwood on Saturday, January 18.

At around 3.10am, Mr Togoe's silver Mercedes E300 left the road and hit a tree. The incident saw the road closed for more than five hours.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday morning.

It heard that Mr Togoe, who lived at Chapel Road in Lingwood, was born in Romania and worked as a taxi driver.

The medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until July 17.