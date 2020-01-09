Inquest to open into 20-year-old man who died in New Year's Eve car crash
PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 January 2020
Archant
An inquest into the death of a former agricultural college student who died in a New Year's Eve crash will be opened today.
Haiden Elvin, 20, who lived in Norwich, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the B1145 at Great Massingham, near King's Lynn.
Mr Elvin, from Fakenham, was a former Easton and Otley agriculture student who worked for a west Norfolk-based farming company.
Police were called to the New Year's Eve crash at 8.39am which involved a Volvo S40 and a van on the B1145 near Great Massingham.
Mr Elvin was driving the Volvo and the van driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn with minor injuries.
The road was closed between the Gayton crossroads and the Great Massingham crossroads for several hours.
Mr Elvin's inquest is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich this morning.
