Woman died from drug toxicity, coroner's court hears

The inquest opening was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale Archant

A woman from King's Lynn found dead in her home had traces of multiple drugs in her system when she died, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stacey Dye, 36, died at her home in Merchants Terrace, London Road, King's Lynn on August 12 this year.

Her inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday.

The opening heard that Dr Benjamin Swift, histopathologist, had identified Ms Dye's medical cause of death as co-toxicity from multiple drugs including methadone.

Her sister Lisa Dye told the coroner's office that Ms Dye was born on September 11, 1982 in King's Lynn and that she was not in work at the time of her death.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the case for a full inquest, which is scheduled to take place at 2pm on February 7, 2020 at Bishops Lynn House in King's Lynn.