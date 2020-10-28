Inquest opens into death of 26-year-old man

An inquest has opened into the death of Jordan Smith, from Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Bale Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 26-year-old man from Great Yarmouth.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest into the death of Jordan Smith at Carrow House on Wednesday.

She said Mr Smith was found by his partner at an address in Dickens Avenue, in Great Yarmouth, on October 18 this year.

Mr Smith was born on August 5, 1994, in Gorleston.

Mrs Lake said the medical cause of death was hanging.

A full inquest will be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on April 15 next year.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.