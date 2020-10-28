Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of 26-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 13:35 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 28 October 2020

An inquest has opened into the death of Jordan Smith, from Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Bale

An inquest has opened into the death of Jordan Smith, from Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Bale

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 26-year-old man from Great Yarmouth.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest into the death of Jordan Smith at Carrow House on Wednesday.

She said Mr Smith was found by his partner at an address in Dickens Avenue, in Great Yarmouth, on October 18 this year.

Mr Smith was born on August 5, 1994, in Gorleston.

Mrs Lake said the medical cause of death was hanging.

A full inquest will be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on April 15 next year.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Car smashes through hoardings at building site and ends up on beach

The car which crashed through the hoardings had to be recovered later in the day. Photo: Submitted

Britain’s poshest Christmas train is returning to Norwich

Train Manager Thomas Leonard on the Northern Belle in Norwich Station ready to take passengers for a luxurious Christmas journey in 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘I didn’t save her, she saved me’ - Woman’s joy at raising seagull chick while on furlough

Theresa's life has been transformed since Baby entered her life. PHOTO: Theresa McDonald

Christmas market and tree shop announced for Holkham Estate

Holkham has announced its Christmas programme, including behind-the-scenes tours Picture: Contributed by Holkham