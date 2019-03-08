Further investigations into death of man found at his home by neighbour

The inquests of James Hay and Barry Stebbings opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Further investigations are being carried out into the cause of death of an 80-year-old man who was found by his neighbour, an inquest has heard.

James Hay, of Highbank, Mill Yard, North Walsham, died on May 2 at his home.

At an inquest opening in Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, the medical cause of death was recorded as unascertained.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake told the court My Hay, who had worked as a plumber, was found by a neighbour who had noticed his van door was left open.

She said the neighbour went to check on Mr Hay and looked through the lounge window to find him dead.

His inquest was adjourned until July 29 for further enquiries to be made.

Ms Blake also opened the inquest of Barry Stebbings, 66, of Marion Roberts Court, Hethersett, who died on March 15.

The court heard the medical cause of death was hypovolaemic shock due to a self inflicted injury and hypertensive heart disease coronary artery atheroma.

His inquest was adjourned until July 27.