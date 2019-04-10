Enquiries continue after 33-year-old found dead at Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 14:32 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 13 December 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died from opioid toxicity.
Danielle Mcaleer was found dead at her home on Kingswood Court in Taverham, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
The clerical assistant, who was born in Germany, died from Dihydrocodeine toxicity, a type of painkiller used as an alternative to codeine.
Her mother, Helen Mcaleer identified her at the scene.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until April 8 next year, to allow further enquiries to be made.
An inquest review was also held into the death of Diss cyclist Kenneth Cobourne, who died after a collision with a van on the B1077 near Diss last September.
Ms Blake said more enquiries were needed into the circumstances of the crash, and confirmed a paper review would be held at Norwich Coroners Court on March 13, 2020.
