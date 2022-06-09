News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest opens into death of student, 28, who drowned in France

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:22 AM June 9, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

An inquest into the death of a 28-year-old student who died in France has been opened.

Jialian Yu, from Norwich, died on May 15, 2022.

The cause of death was given as accidental drowning, at an inquest opening on Thursday, June 9.

Mr Yu was born in Guangdong in China on May 17, 1993, and was a student living on Hall Road, Norwich.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the inquest until November 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Coroner's Court.

