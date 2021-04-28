News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest opens into death of bricklayer, 35

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:51 PM April 28, 2021   
Chatterton House in King's Lynn. Photo: NSFT

Lewis Begley, from Blofield, died at Chatterton House in King's Lynn - Credit: NSFT

A bricklayer died as a result of drug toxicity, an inquest has heard.

Lewis Begley, 35, who lived in Blofield, near Norwich, died at Chatterton House in King's Lynn on December 15 last year. 

Chatterton House, off Goodwins Road in King's Lynn - Credit: NSFT

Chatterton House, off Goodwins Road in King's Lynn - Credit: NSFT

Chatterton House is run by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and provides treatment for adults suffering with mental ill health.

As an inquest into Mr Begley's death opened on Wednesday (April 28), area corner Yvonne Blake said Mr Begley had been identified by his father at a funeral service in Lynn on December 16. 

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

A full inquest into Lewis Begley's death is due to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court - Credit: Archant

Mr Begley's cause of death was given as central nervous system and respiratory depression, due to or as a result of combined drug toxicity. 

His full inquest has been adjourned to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, October 18.

