Inquest of Norfolk road crash victim opens

PUBLISHED: 10:59 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 02 April 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 40-year-old man who died in a road crash in a Norfolk village.

Andrew John Walker died after the car he was travelling in crashed in Scarning, near Dereham, on February 25.

The inquest, which was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich, heard Mr Walker lived at Titania Close, Colchester, and senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave his occupation as a security officer.

The medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries including a serious skull fracture.

A pre-inquest review will be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Another inquest opened into the death of retired secretary Edna Adam, 86, who lived at Well Street, Great Yarmouth.

She died at the James Paget University Hospital on March 18, and the medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries resulting from an unwitnessed fall.

The inquest was adjourned to Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

