Retired builder’s death linked to asbestos, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 10:49 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 11 June 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has opened into the death of a retired builder.

Alfred Perry, 88, of Potter Heigham, died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on June 5.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday June 11, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Perry had been born in Hove, East Sussex.

She said prior to retiring Mr Perry had been employed as a builder.

His cause of death was given as community acquired pneumonia and lung disease secondary to asbestos.

The inquest has been adjourned until September 3.

