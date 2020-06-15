Search

Retired surveyor died after three-car crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:45 20 March 2020

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Archant

A retired 78-year-old died in hospital following a crash at Little Fransham on the A47, an inquest has heard.

Peter Stebbings died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 7. He was one of two people to die following a collision involving three vehicles on the road the previous day.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on Friday, March 20, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Stebbings was a retired quantity surveyor from Necton.

His cause of death was given as hypertensive heart disease and road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called to the A47 at Little Fransham at around 10.45am on March 6, following reports of a crash between three vehicles.

Following the collision the road was closed between Wendling and the McDonald’s roundabout near Swaffham for several hours.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroners’ Court on June 15, 2020.

